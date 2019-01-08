Man dies in ATV accident

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle ATV fatal crash that occurred on Monday at 4:12 PM. The crash occurred on SR 522 approximately 35 yards west of CR 41 in Lawrence County.

A 2014 Honda Rancher was traveling westbound on SR 522 near mile post 5. The ATV entered a left curve at an unsafe speed driving off the right edge of the roadway striking a large rock. One of the occupants, Mark Allen Clark, 46 of Ironton, was thrown from the ATV and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner. A second occupant, Blaze Darby, 25 of Ironton sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation by the Lawrence County Ohio State Highway Patrol Post.