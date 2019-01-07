Jury set for rape trial

The jurors who will sit on the jury in the State of Ohio’s case against Brian E. Powers of Portsmouth, and Sheri Trout, of Sciotoville, have been selected.

Following a lengthy selection process, the jurors that have been selected will have to determine both defendant’s innocence or guilt on an array of individual charges ranging from rape to kidnapping.

Powers is facing 3 counts of rape, a felony in the 1st degree, 2 counts of kidnapping, a felony in the 1st degree, 1 count of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, a felony in the 5th degree, 1 count of endangering children, a felony in the 3rd degree, and 1 count of intimidation of an attorney, victim of witness, a felony in the 3rd degree.

Trout, Power’s co-defendant, is facing 3 counts of rape, a felony in the 1st degree, and 2 counts of kidnapping, a felony in the 1st degree.

The case is being prosecuted by Scioto County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julie Hutchinson, with Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Kuhn presiding as the judge. The trial is set to resume Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

