Two individuals will face a jury trial in Scioto County on Jan 7, for an array of charges ranging from rape to kidnapping.

The first defendant, Brian E. Powers of Portsmouth, is facing 3 counts of rape, a felony in the 1st degree, 2 counts of kidnapping, a felony in the 1st degree, 1 count of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, a felony in the 5th degree, 1 count of endangering children, a felony in the 3rd degree, and 1 count of intimidation of an attorney, victim of witness, a felony in the 3rd degree.

Power’s co-defendant, Sheri K. Trout of Sciotoville, is facing 3 counts of rape, a felony in the 1st degree,and 2 counts of kidnapping, a felony in the 1st degree.

The jury trial is to begin Jan. 7, at 8:30 a.m in the Scioto County Common Pleas Court with Judge Mark Kuhn presiding.