Courthouse security team now in place

New security measures are now officially in place at the Scioto County Courthouse.

While the Scioto County Commissioners have already spoke many times on the importance of improving courthouse security, on the first day of 2019 commissioners reiterated how vulnerable the courthouse stands as an open location via a Facebook post. “Because our courthouse must be accessible and in an open location, we stand vulnerable to acts of random violence. Courts must have proper court security procedures, technology, personnel, and architectural features to not only protect the safety of the people and property within and around the courts, but also the integrity of the entire judicial process,” read the post. “Additionally, we must protect the citizens who use the Courthouse. While we cannot offer one single solution to issues concerning court security, proper planning must involve collaboration with law enforcement offices, emergency agencies, and governing bodies. Courts must also have emergency management plans in place.”

The post from the Scioto County Commissioners page went on to list reasons for upgrading security.

Those included wanting to protect and maintain the courthouse, the chance for unpredictability during high emotional stress during trials, recommended security for high profile government buildings from the State of Ohio, and keeping up with the society we live in in order to safeguard records, actions, process and operation of County government.

With the new security in place, the 7th street entrance of the courthouse has been officially closed, with the 6th Street entrance now serving as the only entry point to the building equipped with security personnel and mandatory security checks.

