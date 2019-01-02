First Baby 0f 2019 is a girl

Many people are known to say, “There is nothing as precious as a new born baby,” and the parents of this year’s first baby were experiencing that feeling on New Year’s Day of 2019.

The first baby of the new year was born, just a little bit after midnight. Baby Maylyn Marie Mills made her debut into the world at 12:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Maylyn weighed in at six pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Baby Maylyn’s proud and excited parents are Cirrus Vassar and Shane Mills, both graduates of East High School. She also has two siblings, five year old Sophia and three year old Liam, who were anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new sister, who arrived just a few days earlier than planned, as Baby Maylyn was due to be born January 4th. Maylyn decided she wasn’t going to wait any longer to see the world. Her mother said she was quick to be born also, as her water broke at 9:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and was born just a few hours after that.

Baby Maylyn is the granddaughter of Phil Vassar Jr. and Melissa Shepherd and James Mills and Tammy Stewart.

Vassar said that when Baby Maylyn grows up, they are going to tell her that she is famous, because she was the first baby of the new year of 2019.

She was to be taken to her home on Wednesday, to meet her siblings and others who have been awaiting her arrival.

First New Year's Baby Maylyn with her parents Cirrus Vassar and Shane Mills
The first baby of 2019, Maylyn Marie Mills

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 Ext. 1928

