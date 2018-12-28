Murals Banquet Around the Corner

On Wednesday, January 9th, Portsmouth Murals Inc. is hosting their fifteenth annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet.

The murals that are painted on the flood wall that guard downtown Portsmouth from high tides the Ohio River sometimes sees have been funded through federal and state grant opportunities, private donations, and different fundraisers through the years.

“We are very much looking forward to this year’s banquet,” said President of Portsmouth Murals Inc., Robert Morton. “The money raised for this year’s banquet will help to create new murals to line the floodwall, as well as the preservation of those that have been painted in the past.”

Morton says that murals they are currently working to create reside on the south side of the floodwall, three of which are in the incomplete stage, and the other three will begin being created following the completion of the first three in the spring by muralist Robert Dafford.

The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tim Browning. Browning was an integral part of the Reds’ pitching staff from the time he was drafted in 1982 by posting double digit wins from 1985-1991, as well as pitching the Reds’ only perfect game in franchise history in 1988.

Morton also made mention that the players and coaches of the 2018 Wheelersburg Little League Softball World Series Champion team will be present at the banquet as special guests of the Portsmouth Murals.

This year’s banquet will be held at the SOMC Friends Community Center at 1202 18th Street in Portsmouth. The reception for this year’s banquet will begin at 6:00 p.m. with dinner being served at 7:00 p.m.

Along with reception and dinner, there will be a silent auction of baseball memorabilia, as well as a raffle for two diamond seats at Great American Ball Park for a Reds’ game in the 2019 season. Raffle tickets will be sold during the social hour of the banquet.

If you would like to attend this year’s banquet, visit the Scioto County Welcome Center at 342 Second Street in Portsmouth where you can purchase tickets for $50. For more information on tickets and the event, please call (740) 353-7647.

The money raised from the 2019 Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet will go towards the painting of new murals such as these, as well as the preservation of murals already painted. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_IMG_6447.jpg The money raised from the 2019 Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet will go towards the painting of new murals such as these, as well as the preservation of murals already painted. Jacob Smith | Daily Times