Recycling containers reappearing across county

Slowly, but surely, recycling containers are being returned to their locations around the county in preparation for the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District’s recycling program to be reinstated on Jan. 2 after a two month hiatus.

After the announcement was made late in October 2018 that the program had been suspended due to contract negotiations, citizens of both Scioto and Lawrence counties adamantly expressed their concern with the removal of the containers via social media.

After the issues with the contract were addressed, LSSWMD announced in late November 2018 that a new contract had been implemented, but as predicted the two year contract was for 76 containers in 30 locations, dropping slightly from the previous 94 containers in 38 locations.

“In a contract, there is a give and take, so we’ve had to eliminate some sites in each county. Here in Scioto we’ve eliminated a site near Shawnee, the 1100 block, Portsmouth Library, and the Bloom-Vernon ball park,” stated LSSWMD Director Dan Palmer at the time of the announcement.

According to a post from the Scioto County Commissioners on Thursday, remote locations will be placed first with final containers being placed by Jan 2. “The containers will not be serviced until after Jan 2. With 74 containers to place it is a quite the project. Please be patient as these containers are being placed. It takes time and we do not have a set schedule on when “your” containers will arrive,” said the post by Scioto County Commissioners.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_REC_ne2018122713543269.jpg Courtesy of Minford IGA

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

