14th Street Community Center has Turkey Giveaway

The excitement could be felt as you walked into the 14th Street Community Center Thursday December 20th. The 14th Street Community Center hosted a Holiday Turkey Giveaway on Thursday, December 20th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Kids of all ages, parents, board members, and numerous volunteers showed up to help carry out this special event set up by the event coordinator, Drew Carter.

Three different groups were set up, ready to serve the community in a wonderful way of giving back. There were kids and parents everywhere, waiting in anticipation of the turkeys, presents, and other things that were to be given throughout the evening.

Cathy Patterson, assistant director of the Center for Folklore Studies at Ohio State, said that there were three different parts to the event.

One of which was Sonoras and Patties and Pints, who partnered with the Fraternal Order of Police for the ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

Another part of the event was the Fire Department, who put together presents for 3,000 kids, all of which had their own little shopping list.

The final part of the event was the 14th Street Community Center parternering with WesBanco and Ohio State University for the traveling exhibit which allowed them to give out 100 turkeys that day.

Carter said that he wanted to have this event to bring the community together and to help the community to learn about the services that the Community Center provides.

Both Shawn E. Bear from Shawnee State University and Smokey the Bear from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were at the event to meet families and children, as well as to take photos.

The Portsmouth Police Department and Firefighters came together, as well as some community leaders, to pass out turkeys to those who had been arranged to receive them. There was also a dinner being presented and served by Sonoaras and Patties and Pints.

The evenings event, Carter said, was to serve as the first in a series of public programs associated with the “Placemaking in Scioto County, Ohio” traveling exhibit created by the Center for Folklore Studies at Ohio State University. This exhibit consists of nine portable banners that will be hosted at various public sites in Scioto County through August of 2019. The traveling exhibit is a public program connected with the Center for Folklore Studies Ohio Field School Initiative, which for the last two years has brought Ohio State students to Scioto County to collaborate with community partners on service projects.

Each banner host is receiving a small grant from OSU to create community programming around the topic of their banner. The 14th Street Community Center will host the “Responses to Community Needs” banner, and board member Carter created the Turkey Giveaway as the Center’s public program. Using the grant from Ohio State to leverage additional funding, Carter secured support from WesBanco Bank and Walmart to provide a total of 100 turkeys to members of the Portsmouth Community.

There may not have been real angels at the Community Center that evening, but there sure were some special angels led by Carter. Carter continues to work in the community to improve the lives of others, especially for the children. Carter has put together great events and he says his main goal is to bring people together. He dedicates his time and has a great knack in getting others to help him with great causes for our local community.

Chief Robert Ware (Center Back Row) along with Drew Carter and representatives from Sonoras and Patties and Pints, 14th Street CC board members, members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments, and others who came to volunteer for the event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_Drew-1st.jpg Chief Robert Ware (Center Back Row) along with Drew Carter and representatives from Sonoras and Patties and Pints, 14th Street CC board members, members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments, and others who came to volunteer for the event. Kimberly Jenkins Drew Carter (Center 2nd Row) with Shawn E. Bear, Smokey the Bear, along with board members, and volunteers https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_drew2.jpg Drew Carter (Center 2nd Row) with Shawn E. Bear, Smokey the Bear, along with board members, and volunteers Drew Carter

