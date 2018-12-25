Santa goes live at the Daily Times

Andrew Peck, better known as “Hollywood,” loved Christmas and wanted to make sure everyone had a great Christmas.

Michael Bell, Sales Representative for the Daily Times wanted to do something special in memory of Hollywood and he came up with the idea to do a live feed with Santa on Facebook. He called up Hollywood’s, Uncle Randy Kitchen and asked him if he would be willing to play Santa Claus for the live feed, and he said he would be happy to do it.

Peck passed away when he was 10 years old, on Christmas Eve in 2015. He passed away after suffering from Leukodystrophy. His Grandma and Grandpa, Greg and Annette Peck were his caretakers. The year Hollywood passed away, he had received over 30,000 Christmas cards from all over the world and was in People Magazine, because he loved Christmas and his smile made so many others smile. He was ‘Mr. Christmas’.

On Monday, this Christmas Eve, the two sat down in chairs and turned on the live feed of Bell with the “real Santa,” the day before Christmas. Bell had sent out the word that Santa was going to live feed and several children called in and talked to Santa. Some were really excited to talk to him. One boy, who has cancer was just thrilled to see him, but then when he got to speak with Santa, he was over the moon overwhelmed.

Bell and Santa read some of the letters that the local school children had sent in to the Daily Times, on the live feed. Santa really seemed to enjoy that part of the feed. Santa and Bell, also talked about what some of the children said they wanted for Christmas, when they called in to the feed. Santa with his belly filled with laughter, sent out the message that Hollywood would have loved to have seen this live feed with Santa and the response from the children.

Such a simple little spot on Facebook, made many children happy on Christmas Eve. What better way to remember Hollywood, than to make children smile!

Bell says that next year, he wants to go even bigger and get the word out earlier, so the children can be ready to speak with Santa. One quick half hour, and off to do his nightly duties, Santa left quickly like the down of a thistle.

