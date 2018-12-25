Commissioners look on to the New Year

During their final meeting of 2018, the Scioto County Commissioners reflected on the year and spoke on what they’d like to see happen in the county in 2019.

“I’d like to see some of the issues that we’ve had with our revenue stream cleared up and we’ve worked on that with the County Commissioner’s Association. I’d like to see some things happen here in Scioto County that we’ve been working on for quite some time as far as economic development,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree. “I think that we’ve seen a lot of things already with the bypass I think a lot of the things happening out around the Lucasville area, 23 from Portsmouth to Lucasville and the section 348. I look for a lot more development at least in the Minford area initially and probably in the long term if it’s anything like Columbus and Cincinnati, Portsmouth may grow out to meet it. It’s something that takes time, I think over the next few years we’re going to see a lot of things happen.”

“With the Governor elect DeWine, we’ve spoke with him and he was a guest at our meeting at the County Commissioner’s Association Winter Conference and he has some good ideas and plans in place to help us with the opioid situation,” said Commissioner Cathy Coleman. “And of course that’s always a tremendous challenge to our budget to handle everything that’s going on, and of course our budget here we try to keep things in order so we never ever go back into fiscal emergency so we’re working closely with our department heads and elected officials to make sure that doesn’t happen,”

“As far as I’m concerned we’ve seen a lot of good progress and I think we have a good head of steam going into 2019. Just what we were talking about earlier as far as economic development and workforce development, we’re going on and preparing Scioto County for bigger greater things,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “I think we’re going to see the fruit of that labor come to fruition in 2019. Our economic development department, I don’t think they sleep anymore. A lot of good things are happening and I fully expect some wonderful things to happen in 2019.

“I’d like to see our funding issues resolved, of course Scioto County prepared themselves for the loss of the MCO tax and we did prepare I think very well for that, but without adjustments without changing some of how we’re doing things we’re going to run into trouble 3 or 4 years from now and we have to get ahead of that, it’s something we have to do. We’re asking the legislature to help with that in Columbus so we’ll see what they come up with and hopefully working together that will happen,” Davis said.

“The opioid epidemic which Cathy talked about, I’m very encouraged by some of the things that were said by Governor elect DeWine I think one of the most exciting things he is talking about and one of the things he is already acted on is children’s initiatives. The state of Ohio is so far behind in those initiatives we rank 50th in the County which is sad when I consider, I feel we have a wealthy state, and for us to be 50th is not good,” Daivis said. “He’s already appointed a director to Children’s Initiatives, it was his first appointment which I think really speaks highly to what his priorities are, with him I hope that we can find more resources for our children’s services, for foster programs to get more help for our children, many of which are victims of the opioid epidemic. It’s not their fault that things are going on in their lives the way that they are and we need to help those children.

“We really need to reach out. I know a lot of that is already happening in our community, but imagine if we could get more help,” Daivis said. “Financially that’s the hard part. So hopefully we’re able to do more for our children in 2019, and I look forward to seeing that.”

