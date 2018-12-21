Courthouse hosts sing-a-long and Santa

According to the holiday film ELF, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Those at the Scioto County Courthouse did just that on Friday, hosting a sing-a-long of classic Christmas songs in the court house rotunda around the Christmas tree. Led by Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman, and a court house band composed of Jim Johnson, Scott Kimbell, Denver Triggs and Nathan Davis a 12 song sing along took place just after noon. Songs like “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”, “Frosty the Snowman”, and “Joy to the World”, made up the playlist before “Here comes Santa Clause” welcomed Santa to the celebration.

After Santa shook the hands of all adults present in the rotunda, he took a seat in front of the tree and had children in line to tell him what they hoped to see under their tree on Christmas Eve.

The sing-a-long ended with the classic “We wish you a Merry Christmas” before guests were welcomed to enjoy cookies, coffee and hot chocolates.

It’s great to see everyone come together,” said Davis.

People gatheredat the Scioto County Courthouse to take part in a Christmas sing-a-long. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_CH2_ne20181221135727866.jpg People gatheredat the Scioto County Courthouse to take part in a Christmas sing-a-long. Boys and girls tell Santa what they want for Christmas. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_CH3_ne20181221135733763.jpg Boys and girls tell Santa what they want for Christmas. A band led a group in song at the Scioto County Courthouse Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_CH1_ne2018122113574778.jpg A band led a group in song at the Scioto County Courthouse Friday.