Bloom-Vernon receives two awards

Schools across the area work very hard to meet the credentials set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and The Ohio State Board of Education. Bloom-Vernon Schools, has been recognized for meeting these credentials, in two different categories and were acknowledged this week of December 17-21, 2018.

In an article released by the Ohio Department of Education, the Bloom-Vernon Elementary was recognized as a High Progress School of Honor. The release stated that throughout Ohio, there are many schools where each and every day students are being challenged, prepared and empowered. Today, Ohio is recognizing 67 schools with a substantial proportion of economically disadvantaged students (40 percent or more) for reaching high academic achievement.

“Ohio’s students can do amazing things and these schools are creating the right conditions to close achievement gaps and address the issues that sometimes prevent students from taking full advantage of educational opportunities,” said Paolo DeMaria, Superintendent of public instruction. “These schools are clearly advancing the vision of Ohio’s strategic plan for education, Each Child, Our Future. Congratulations to these schools, their teachers and administrators for making a real difference in the lives of their students.”

To be a High Progressive School of Honor, a school must:

Be a Title I recipient or Title I eligible and serve 40 percent or more economically disadvantaged students

Show gains on its combined reading and math proficiency rate in each of the past five years (between 2014 and 2018) that meet or exceed the 90th percentile of all statewide gains (subject results are combined and aggregated for grades 3, 4, 5, 6. 7. 8 and 10);

If a high school, show gains in its graduation rate over the past five years (between 2013 and 2017) that meet or exceed the 90th percentile of all statewide gains in graduation;

If applicable, the overall Progress grade must be an A or B for each of the three most recent years (2016,. 2017, 2018 report cards); and

Have a Gap Closing grade or A. B, or C for the 2017-2018 school year.

Bloom-Vernon also received an Overall A Award, and this too was released from Tess Elshoff, Ohio State Board of Education President:

Congratulations! I’m honored to notify you (Bloom-Vernon Schools) Ohio’s State Board of Education has granted your school its Overall A Award.

As an Overall A Award winner, your school’s report card shows your school is demonstrating high academic performance and building bright futures for students of every background and ability level. Congratulations on this impressive achievement!

“It really is an honor. We have great things happening here at our school and it’s really nice to be recognized from a state level,” said Bloom Vernon Elementary Principal, Sandy Smith. “We really beat the odds, when I look at things, we do home visits, it’s just really important to know where our kids come from when you do home visits. We have such a supportive community and I think that makes all the difference in the world. We really try to meet the needs, not just the academic needs, we try to meet all the needs of our kids, whatever need the kid may have.

Smith continued by saying that like now, during the holidays, they have as she said “a boatload” of things that it amazes her, the givers for such a poor community. She said, just so many people ask, “how can I help?” “We’ve had a church buy coats, we’ve had the Shoe That Fits, the churches donated through that for all our kids that needed shoes,” she said. “We have the Steven Hunter Power Packs, Bloom Church did the food baskets with hams, we have people that give, it is just a constant people wanting to help.” She also added that she feels a lot of people want to help, but they may not know how.

Smith added that with help through the Counseling Source, “we are really meeting a lot of the emotional issues that our kids are dealing with. Our discipline is down and I think it’s because we are meeting the needs of kids, not just putting a band aid on a gushing wound,” she said. “We are getting them the help they need. If you come to school and you don’t have your basic needs met, I’m a firm believer in the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. If we can help meet those needs, they can come to school to learn. Honestly, I think they know how much we care and for the most part, when there’s a problem, we get support from parents and I think that’s a big piece of it.

“I think the community, especially the parents, don’t want to disappoint us,” Smith said. “Our attendance is one of the best in the county, they want to be here and they want to please us and it shows.”

“It’s outstanding, I know the elementary honor award only went to 67 schools across the state which is less that two percent of the schools, which is a tremendous honor and accomplishment from our elementary and were proud of the staff and students and everyone involved,” said Marc Kreischer, Superintendent of Bloom-Vernon Schools. “This is the first year for the overall A Award and for our elementary, the first year they give it, to get the overall A, it shows it hasn’t been a one year thing, it’s something that over the years, we continue to strive for academic excellence and it’s paid off in this way, with this type of recognition. Our staff focuses on the academic needs of each student, but also the social and emotional needs of the kids as well. The trust that exists between the school and the community goes in both directions, it’s tremendous out here, it’s worth all of our schools, the high school, the junior high and the elementary. We’re all in this together. Our kids accomplish great things.”

Bloom Vernon Elementary https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_elementary1.jpg Bloom Vernon Elementary

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

