SOCF celebrates Christmas with Northwest Head Start

Southern Ohio Correctional Facility brought along a group of very special guests to visit the students of Scioto County CAO Northwest Head Start on Wednesday.

For the third year in a row SOCF employees chipped in to provide Head Start students, all ages 3-5, with gifts, crafts, and a pizza party to celebrate the holidays.

After eating their pizza, students decorated foam stockings and Christmas trees, made Frosty ornaments, Rudolph ornaments, and glitter ornaments. SOCF Captain Tim Howard and Eric Baily read students “The Night before Christmas” before Princess Elsa, Frosty the Snowman, Santa and The Grinch made their appearance with gifts in hand.

“We do a fundraiser every year, usually in October or November and we try and raise money to throw a pizza party for the kids and all the boys and girls to get a gift. It’s a good time, and we all enjoy getting to interact with the community,” said Howard.

Each of the 20 students sat on Santa’s lap and received a gift, and after everyone had their turn paper went flying as gifts were opened. Girls received princess dolls or baby dolls, while the boys took home remote control cars. “This is one of the things we look forward to. Our employee’s do a great job of preparing for this, raising funds for it and purchasing supplies for the kids to make ornaments and receive gifts. It’s great as a part of the community we, the prison, can reach out to the Preschool and do something like this, and be a positive influence on the community,” said SOCF Warden Ron Erdos. “As you can see by all the kids and employees everyone is having fun and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

Students used stickers to decorate stockings and trees. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_HS2_ne201812191621195.jpg Students used stickers to decorate stockings and trees. SOCF provided students with craft supplies https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_HS1_ne20181219162124123.jpg SOCF provided students with craft supplies Students were pleased with their gifts from Santa and his helpers. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_HSGroup_ne20181219162127338.jpg Students were pleased with their gifts from Santa and his helpers.