Lowe faces backlash from boating club

Approximately 30 people were in attendance Monday evening, for Portsmouth City Council, but while a significantly larger number of people than usual were in attendance only one citizen addressed council regarding items on the agenda.

Carl Compton, Commodore of Shawnee Boat Club, spoke on behalf of his club in response to comments made by 6th Ward Councilman Thomas Lowe during the previous council meeting, which appeared in an article published by The Scioto Voice. During the conference portion of that Dec. 10 meeting, City Manager Sam Sutherland proposed legislation to authorize the renewal of leases to Shawnee Boating Club, Anchor Pad Boat Club, and Sciotoville Boat Club and Lowe voiced some concerns with how he believed those clubs operate.

“I’m not so much worried about the lease, I think its fine. What I am concerned about is this article in the paper. Councilman here (Lowe), stated that we were putting money in our pockets. That is not the case. No one at that boat club has ever had a check handed to them for anything, there are no royalties paid. Also, the hundred dollar fee may seem like a lot of money, but in consideration of what the Club puts out, we bring in boats, we’re the only stop between the damn and Ripley, OH, that’s it,” Compton said. “No place else, if you move us out of there, there will be no fuel between there and Ripley, we bring in a lot of boaters from out of town. Our members have been more than helpful getting them into town to eat at our local restaurants, stay at local hotels, we provide services down there, we provide shower and restroom facilities, someone comes in on a rinky boat we’ll help them out. They need towed in, we’ll help them out.

“I think this is a personal slam to us, there is no evidence supporting anything in this article. I would like an apology, for putting this defamation into the paper, there’s no truth to it at all,” Compton said. “You’ve upset a lot of members by letting this out. I don’t know where the councilman got his evidence from, but I know it’s nonexistent. I’ve been at that club for almost 30 years, I’ve never seen a person take a dime. I don’t even know where this came from.”

Compton reiterated that he wasn’t worried about the lease, but stated that he felt he deserved an apology from Lowe.

During his 3rd Ward report, Councilman Lowe did not comment further on the Boat Club or Compton’s request for an apology.

In other matters from council, seven ordinances were adopted while the remaining items received their respective first and second readings, including the ordinances authorizing the Sutherland to renew the lease of Shawnee, Anchor Pad, and Sciotoville Boat Clubs all receiving first readings.

