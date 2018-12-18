Commissioners enter into joint aggreement for Havernhill expansion

The Scioto County commissioners held their final meeting of 2018 on Tuesday, and finished up business for the county until the New Year.

One item on the meeting’s agenda was a resolution authorizing participation in a sublease purchase arrangement with the Ohio Secretary of State for the purpose of acquiring and implementing voting machines and equipment and financing certain costs thereof regarding the board of elections.

Commissioner Bryan Davis made a motion to accept, rather than adopt the resolution, until commissioners are able to fully review the contract. Commissioner Cathy Coleman seconded the motion. “I know that we have to have new voting machines, since they don’t last any length of time it seems like, in six or eight years they are already talking about new machines at the state so obviously it’s going to be an ongoing thing, and has been in the past,” Commissioner Mike Crabtree said. “But unfortunately, I think the technology is changing so much and so fast that you know, either the equipment runs out or your software runs out of its projected life. I think it’s a matter of software and machinery.”

According to a member of the Board of Elections, the last time Scioto County purchased equipment, which was state funded, was 2005 and those machines were only meant to last ten years. The Scioto County Board of Elections is in a lease program where they do not own the equipment but can trade the machines in after ten years when an update is needed.

A last minute addition to the agenda was added in the form of a joint development agreement between the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), Lawrence County itself and the Scioto County Sanitary Engineer’s office.

“What we’ve been working on is the development of the Haverhill corridor that needs substantial infrastructure including wastewater treatment. Scioto County Economic Director Robert Horton worked with our partners at Fluor and JEDISO to get the study done on what would be the most practical way to get waste water treatment done in the Haverhill-Franklin Furnance corridor and everyone has come to a consensus that force main is the best way to do that, installation of 6 in., or 8 in. line for future expansion and what that will do is open up sewer all the way past the Lawrence County line from SunCoke, which is where our termination point is now, but it will open up waste water treatment all the way up through there,” said Davis. “What this joint development agreement is,is an agreement between all the parties that were mentioned to move forward on getting the grants in place and getting everything ready and the funding formula to get that sewer installed over the next year. This is big for what we’re wanting to do down there. Just one more thing. A lot of things are happening.”

Davis made the motion to enter into the agreement, and Coleman seconded, with Crabtree also in agreement.

