SOMC Hospice awarded $350,000 for hospice expansion

SOMC Hospice is one step closer to reaching their 3 million dollar goal for their Transcending Lives expansion campaign.

State Senator Joe Uecker and State Representative Terry Johnson visited the SOMC Hospice facility Dec. 14 as they recently announced the approval of $350,000 in capital appropriations for the SOMC Hospice expansion campaign, Transcending Lives.

“The measure of the strength of a community can be taken on how it treats the most desperate of its needs,” said Johnson. “Providing help for those who need it most in some of the hardest times for our community’s families shows that SOMC measures up to this task in every way.”

The expansion project is expected to break ground this coming spring.

“It is easy for me to get on board with projects down here. There is a lot of work that can be done in this area, and as far as the hospice here, all you have to do is have one experience with a loved one, family member, friend, I have had both in hospice services, and you realize just how important it is to the individual and to the families,” said Uecker. “I am forever grateful to the folks at the hospice centers around Ohio and around the country who do such a great job.”

According to Mary Arnzen of SOMC Development Foundation the expansion will make operation more convenient for both patients and staff. “We will be providing our community with four more patient rooms, a large family gathering area, meditation room and the renovation of our current facility. Overall, better hospice services for the community.”

“We are looking for individual donations at this time, and all donations are tax deductible,” said Arnzen. Arnzen expressed her gratitude for the support of the community behind this project. “We just wanted to thank everyone from our community. Without our community donating it would not be possible for us to be adding onto our current outpatient facility and adding on to what we currently have.”

Donations are still needed to complete the fundraising campaign. For more information about the campaign visit its website atwww.somc.org/givetohospice or contact Mary Arnzen, SOMC Development Foundation at arnzenm@somc.org or 740-356-2504.

Donna Holcomb, Dr. Suzann Bonzo, Senator Joe Uecker, Barb Burke, Will Burke, State Representative Terry Johnson, Teresa Ruby https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_SOMCHos_ne2018121716469386.jpg Donna Holcomb, Dr. Suzann Bonzo, Senator Joe Uecker, Barb Burke, Will Burke, State Representative Terry Johnson, Teresa Ruby