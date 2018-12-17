Judge Buckler sworn in to second term as Domestic Relations Judge

At 1 p.m. on Monday, Judge Jerry Buckler was sworn in to another six year term as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas with Judge Howard Harcha III officiating.

Buckler was elected to a six-year term as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Divison, on November 6, 2012. He took office on January 2, 2013. On November 6, Buckler was elected to his second six-year term as Domestic Relations Court Judge. Buckler’s new term will commence on January 2, 2019.

According to Buckler, his entire life has involved helping others and giving back to his community. Buckler has been a high school math teacher, a coach, an attorney, a courtroom magistrate, a PTO president, a prosecutor, a school board member, and a judge. Buckler has also been a strong advocate for children, especially children and adults with developmental disabilities.

As Scioto County’s Domestic Relations Court Judge, Buckler works face to face with the families of Scioto County. According to Buckler, he has quickly learned that his decisions have a significant impact on the lives of people, especially the children and is appreciative of the trust of the citizens in electing him to a position that he has described as “humbling”. Buckler states he recognizes the fact that “real people, with real problems need real solutions” and is committed to that end.

Buckler is a 1983 graduate of Valley High School, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Rio Grande College in 1987, Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from Ohio University in 1991, and Juris Doctor Degree from Capital University Law School in 1996. Buckler is married to Lisa Buckler, and together they have a daughter, Adrienne, a local attorney, and a son, Adam, who is in his third year of dental school at The Ohio State University.

(Left to right) Judge Jerry Buckler, Lisa Buckler, Adrienne Buckler, and Judge Howard Harcha III. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_Bucker12_ne20181217151446241.jpg (Left to right) Judge Jerry Buckler, Lisa Buckler, Adrienne Buckler, and Judge Howard Harcha III.