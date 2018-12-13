State officials, construction managers and local high school students line up at the entrance of the brand new SR 823 Thursday afternoon for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. A large crowd gathered and afterward, took a tour of the highway that links Lucasville to Wheelersburg, bypassing Portsmouth.

