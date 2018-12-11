Final salute to officer Kane

After years of dedicated service, Portsmouth Police Department has said goodbye to Canine Officer Kane Bower.

Kane was a Belgian Malinois born in Holland on July 14, 2007 and owned by the Portsmouth Police Department. Specially trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, area and building search, as well as tracking and evidence search Kane’s assignments included Portsmouth Police Patrol & Narcotics, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, and FBI Drug Task Force.

After losing his first police dog Robbie in 2008, Officer Lee Bower became Kane’s handler in 2009 and cared for Kane until his final days.

“It was a great experience working with him,” said Bower. “He was a great dog, very protective and very smart. He became very street smart as we worked.”

Kane passed away on Nov 27 at the age of 11 years and 4 months after living a long and happy life and beating a cancer diagnosis.

“I credit Shawnee Animal Clinic and Dr. Angie Sherman with helping Kane beat cancer. His first diagnosis estimated he would live another 6 months, and no more than 2 years and we had him 5 years past that expectancy,” said Bower.

After his diagnosis, Kane worked strictly narcotics for a short time until it was decided that he should retire and spend his remaining time with his family.

Officer Bower stated that Kane did some excellent work in his time with the department, once finding a burglar that was hiding under a house and pulling him out to officers, and successfully taking part in various searches where he was able to locate suspects that had fled from officers, along with several drug finds and money seizures. “All around he was a good police dog. He was very protective and the smartest police dog I’ve ever had,” said Bower.

When he wasn’t on duty, Kane enjoyed playing ball with Bower’s son and was described as a phenomenal family dog that loved attention.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware said that Kane was a hard working dog and that he will be missed. “Kane was dedicated to serving the public and had a good career in detecting narcotics and helping to track people,” said Ware. “Obviously, The Bower’s are going to miss him, but we are thankful for the service we got from him and are sorry to see him go.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

