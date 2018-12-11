Scioto Heritage Trail to be recognized

The Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail will be recognized next week by the Ohio Hill County Heritage Area Ohio with an Appalachian Heritage Award in a ceremony being held on Dec 18 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

Ohio Hill Country Heritage Area partners each year with Heritage Ohio to seek out and recognize inspiring practices by individuals and organizations located across Ohio’s 32 Appalachian Counties, which value history, culture, and natural environment. Established in 2007, the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail was the inspiration of former Scioto County Engineer Clyde Willis. The Heritage trail offers a trip of over 84-miles through the rugged, wooded Appalachian hill country and through an area rich in history, full of river lore, and Native American influences, according to the trail committee.

Cathy Nelson, founder and President Emeritus of the Friends of Freedom Society, who nominated the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail for the Appalachian Heritage Award, said, “Scioto County is full of rich history and the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail with 41 tangible heritage sites to visit and enjoy helps to preserve and promote this history and natural beauty of the area. However, it is the intangible elements of the trail, like memories, traditional knowledge, colors & textures that gives it its dynamic character.”

Nelson stated the committee invests in the trail in order to educate. “The Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail committee continues to invest in this iconic trail for all to partake of, learn about and ultimately enjoy. It was my great honor and pleasure to recommend the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail for an Appalachian Heritage Award.”

Scene Scioto Heritage Trail Committee President Bill Tipton said, “It is a great honor for the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail to be awarded with one of the Appalachia Heritage Awards.

“The Heritage Trail Committee has fifteen members many of which have been on the committee since it started in 2007,” Tipton said. “It has been and continues to be a privilege to be part of this committee and I will do my best to represent our county and the committee on the 18th.”

The 8th Annual Appalachian Heritage Luncheon, hosted by State Representative Tim Schaffer, will be held at 11:30 a.m. December 18, at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium.