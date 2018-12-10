Council passes two ordinances, adds two ordinances to agenda

Portsmouth City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night and passed two ordinances.

The first ordinance authorized City Auditor Trent Williams to amend appropriations to reflect actual revenues and expenditures in order to balance and close the city’s books for fiscal year 2018, and was passed after a third reading.

Another ordinance on the agenda was to receive a second reading, authorizing appropriations from the unencumbered balance of General Fund No. 101 to the Fire Department accounts Vehicle Appropriations No. 101.223.5532 in the amount of $140,000 and equipment appropriations No. 101.223.5532 in the amount of $89,500 for a total new appropriation amount of $229,500 for the purchase of a new ambulance and related equipment. Upon hearing the item for a second time, council elected to suspend the rule that an ordinance be read on three separate dates and voted that the ordinance be passed.

With only a handful of citizens present in council chambers, no statements or remarks were expressed and council moved directly from the legislative portion of the meeting into miscellaneous business and reports.

In addition to the remaining three times on the meetings agenda which received their respective second readings, two items were added to the agenda to receive a first reading. The first time, an ordinance to make appropriations necessary for the current expenses of the City of Portsmouth for the months of January and February 2019 as provided in section 50 of the charter of the city, and the second, an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of $747,000 from the Ohio development services agency for abandoned gas stations, were both constituted as receiving first readings.

In his Acting Mayor’s report, Councilmen Kevin E. Johnson thanked all those who made the Sciotoville Christmas Parade possible this past weekend , and commended those behind Winterfest for their beautification of downtown. Johnson stated that he personally had been to the festival and strongly recommended all those who have not yet been to take part in the festivities.

By Ivy Potter

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

