Dancing with the Stars grand finale

Portsmouth-Looking for a unique gift for that person who has everything; or just want to treat yourself to an entertaining evening? The Ohio River Valley American Red Cross can help. During the holidays, we’re offering an opportunity to purchase individual seats for the 2019 Dancing with Our Stars- All Star Review to be held on March 23, 2019 at the SOMC Friends Community Center.

Dancing with Our Stars, which is the sole fundraising event for the local Red Cross, has been presented to a sold-out crowd for the past six years; however, just in time for the holidays, they are offering the first opportunity to purchase individual seats. A limited number of general admission tickets are available at $125 per person and may be purchased on a first come, first serve basis by contacting the Red Cross office at 740-354-3293 or debbie.smith@redcross.org. A special gift card recognizing your support of the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross and Dancing With our Stars- All Star Revue will be included.

In its seventh and final season, the 2019 event will provide a fresh, new look as the fan-favorite stars, along with pro dancers, return to the stage one last time to help raise money for the local Red Cross. It promises to be an evening filled with comedy, song and dance.

Returning Mirror Ball winners include:

* Francesca Hartop—2014 winner, raised more than $14,000;

* Neal Hatcher—2015 winner, raised more than $105,000;

* Dr. Kemmely Hochstetler—2017 winner, raised nearly $92,000;

* Andrea Ryan—2018 winner, raised $41,000;

Additional performers include:

* Richard Risby who served as one of the show’s prestigious judges in 2016, as well as in 2017, when he was also a featured dance performer;

* Henry Allen will not only return for his third year as one of our prestigious judges but he will also fill the room with laughter;

* Elizabeth Scott who has appeared in all six seasons;

Portsmouth’s self-proclaimed “best damn man band in the land” includes Dr. Jesse Houghton from the 2014 show;

* Jeremy Burnside star dancer in the 2013 event and emcee for the past 3 years;

* Ladd Dunham who has appeared in five shows as a professional dancer;

* Taylor Newman from the 2015 show;

* Jared Jenkins and Ryan Hall from the 2016 event;

* Kevin Hoops, Martin Miranda, Toni Dengel and Bryan Smith from the 2017 show;

Additional fan favorites include: Dianne Coriell-Rice, Rita Prose, Debbie Kielmar, Sean King, Gina Chabot, Jeremy Slusher.

“Dancing With our Stars” has been an event which far surpassed our expectations,” said Vicky Hatcher event coordinator for the seventh year. “Thanks to our former participants, their camaraderie and the good times they experienced, their support and involvement in the community and of course the financial benefits for the American Red Cross, Dancing With our Stars has realized more than $700,000 during its short six-year history.”

All proceeds from the event will support local disaster prevention, preparedness and relief, the installation of free smoke alarms, the life-saving training of first aid, CPR/AED classes, collection and testing of blood and blood products, support to military members serving around the globe, and international programs.

The Ohio River Valley Red Cross serves Adams, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, and Scioto counties teaching lifesaving skills; providing disaster prevention education, relief, and recovery services; and blood donation services. Follow us on Twitter @cincydayARC and Facebook at American Red Cross Cincinnati Dayton Region.

Dr. Kemmely Hochstetler 2017 Mirror Ball Winner https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_Dr.-Kemmely-Hochstetler2017-Mirror-Ball-Winner.jpg Dr. Kemmely Hochstetler 2017 Mirror Ball Winner Neal Hatcher 2015 Mirror Ball Winner https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_Neal-Hatcher-2015-Mirror-Ball-Winner.jpg Neal Hatcher 2015 Mirror Ball Winner Francesca Hartop 2014 Mirror Ball Winner https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_rsz_stupid_photo.jpg Francesca Hartop 2014 Mirror Ball Winner Andrea Ryan 2018 Mirror Ball Winner https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_another-stupid-photo1.jpg Andrea Ryan 2018 Mirror Ball Winner