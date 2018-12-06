Courthouse working to acquire additional parking

During Thursday’s Scioto County Commissioners meeting, commissioners made a motion to accept the fully executed original purchase agreement from Ohio Department of Administrative Services regarding the ODRC Southern Ohio Correction Facility waste water treatment plant in Lucasville. According to commissioners the contract will close on December 28, and barring any issues the county will take ownership at that time.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated there is currently one issue being addressed, a manhole/sinkhole on Cook Rd., that was repaired by ODRC originally and has since sunk again, and the county is asking that it be repaired again before they take ownership. Commissioners state this is the only issue they have come across thus far.

Another item on the agenda was a resolution authorizing the chairman to negotiate the sale of real property and execute agreement on behalf of the board of commissioners. Commissioners voted to adopt the resolution and stated they are working to acquire additional space for parking, as stated originally when the announcement was made that the 7th Street courthouse entrance would be closed after January 1.

“The reality is, we’re trying to acquire some additional parking space over where the old [Portsmouth Daily] Time’s employee parking was beside the courthouse annex, and some additional property on 5th Street. We’re currently in the process of working that out with Charles Euton,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree.

