Authorities deny investigation of body found

Despite denial from local law enforcement agencies the family of Tonya Jenkins, 39, say her body was discovered at her home on Pond Run Road at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to family, Jenkins is believed to have been murdered and was found brutally beaten, with marks on both wrists, and may have suffered a broken neck. According to the family of the victim, the body has been sent for autopsy.

Facebook posts from the family plead for anyone with information to contact local authorities, and mourns the loss of a mother, sister, daughter, cousin, granddaughter, and aunt.

Calls to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Portsmouth Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol all claim they knew nothing about an investigation Wednesday afternooon.

