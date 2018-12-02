Cheerleaders step up for one of their own

Cheering on the high school football and basketball teams is the job of the cheerleaders, but the Valley High School Cheerleaders went above that and sent their cheers to the Compassion Fund and a local student.

The Valley High School Cheerleaders raised money for the SOMC Compassion Fund and for one local Valley High School junior that is battling leukemia.

According to the Valley Athletic Boosters, the cheerleaders raise money every year for a cause. Crystal Webb, the cheerleading advisor sets this up with the cheerleaders and they do the rest. The cheerleaders raised this money by selling T-shirts during breast cancer awareness month in October.

The girls raised 1,200 dollars by selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts, that they are wearing in the photo, at the cancer center. They sold these shirts at the school, to parents and grandparents and others.

Originally, the girls were going to donate all of the money to the Compassion Fund, but then, they found out that they had a student that had cancer and they decided to split the money for the Compassion Fund and to donate to the family and student.

The girls were excited to raise the money and then donate it for the causes. The Athletic Boosters have a rule that if sports teams get monetary assistance from the boosters, they need to also do a community service. The Athletic Boosters say they are all about the kids. They like to see the kids doing something positive within the community. They said that they made this new rule that if the athletic teams want their funds, they need to a community service, because their goal is that every sport does a community service, because the think it is important and they want the athletes to be involved within the community.

By the smiles on the faces of the cheerleaders, they were happy to be able to help the community and donate the money that they had raised themselves. Valley High School has been well represented through the work these girls did for others.

The Valley High School Cheerleaders: Emma Gahm, Keylee Robinson, Michaela Wright, Evie Phillips, Caitlyn Fell, Katie Wood, Alabama Cutler, Hope Brown, Kelsie Stewart, Gwen Thompson, Maribeth Thompson, Tessa Riffe, Kenzie Spencer, Grace Brown, Ella Rogers and Lexie Whitt

The Valley High School Cheerleaders in the middle, along with staff and others at the SOMC Cancer Center, donating the money they raised

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

