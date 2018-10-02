SOCF inmate sentenced for murder

Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman announced Tuesday that on September 27, Southern Ohio Correctional Facility inmate Perry Buco, 27, was sentenced by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court to 15 years to life for the 2017 murder of fellow inmate Melvin Green that occurred at the prison in Lucasville.

At the time of the murder, both Buco and Green had been assigned to work in the prison’s inmate dining room. As the inmates were cleaning in the kitchen area. According to reports, Buco grabbed a metal bar and struck Green in the head multiple times. Green was transported to the Adena Pike Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Green, 32, was serving a 14-year sentence from Hamilton County, for aggravated arson. Buco was serving a 30-year to life sentence for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery from Guernsey County, and a felonious assault conviction from Warren County.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Hale.

Hale said although the sentence will be served concurrently with his other sentences, this sentence will guarantee Buco will serve the rest of his life in prison.