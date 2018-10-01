Morton named SCJFS director

Tamela Moore-Morton, who has worked within SCJFS for 24 years, has accepted the position of Scioto County Job and Family Services Director.

Last week the Scioto County Commissioners announced that Morton had been named for the position, pending her acceptance in the wake of former Director Paige Robbins’ retirement.

Morton, who was chosen from three applicants, was the business administrator prior to her appointment to the director’s position and started in her new position Monday. “I’m very humbled and very honored,” said Morton. “I consider it a great privilege to serve in this role, not only for the staff but for the community. It’s a big responsibility and I certainly do not take that lightly. From that perspective it means a lot to me to serve the community in this capacity, so I’m ready for the challenge.”

When asked what her plans were for her new position, Morton listed three main objectives of developing staff, remaining fiscally minded, and continuing to put clients first.

“We have just come off the tail end of a huge transition, so the staff, they have done an amazing job, but it has been stressful. So, what my plan is here for the immediate future is to let the dust settle, let everyone regroup and see where we are and then evaluate and see what comes next. But, we have just done a huge transition, so we’re kind of hanging tight right now,” said Morton. “ One thing I do plan to do is work towards developing our staff and giving them opportunities and options for self-development in the future I don’t have any specifics together on that at this moment, but that is something I am working towards. We also of course are going to keep the clients we serve as our top priority, and making things convenient for them to be able to receive the benefits they need, will certainly be the top priority. And of course, always living within the means of the budget. Keeping that fiscally minded perspective.”

Morton stated the transition between business administrator and director will be one full of self-educating. “It’s a little daunting, I was able to learn some of the perspectives as business administrator in the HR fiscal world, but not much on the program side. So stepping into the director’s role will really help me gain more understanding from the program perspective. We have fantastic people in place that head those programs, so my task will be to educate myself and be able to assist those program leads in learning the program.”

Tamela Moore-Morton

By Ivy Potter

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

