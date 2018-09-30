New Boston parties at the park

New Boston’s Second Annual Party at the Park event took place on Saturday at Millbrook Park.

With live musical performances, pony rides, and children’s inflatables as just a few attractions offered, the crowds remained steady all evening. With last year being the first year New Boston hosted the event, this year the village worked hard to make the party bigger and better than before.

From Noon-8 p.m. Millbrook Park was flooded with guests enjoying the free community event and mingling with local businesses who came to set up booths. At the conclusion of the event, a much anticipated fireworks display ended Party At the Park with a bang

Mayor of New Boston Junior Williams said the weather leading up to the event was an obstacle, but with some planning they were able to move on with the festivities.

“It started out, the weather was looking gloomy in the beginning and we thought we were going to have it, and this last burst of rain really put us into question,” said Williams. “We had to do a lot of manipulations as to where to put the stage and it turned out great. Today’s weather has been great. Little soggy conditions, but as you can see everyone is just having a great time.”

Williams said that a few details from last year have changed, but overall New Boston stuck with the entertainment which proved so successful at the first Party at the Park. “We have different musicians and new food vendors, some cotton candy, funnel cakes and such. But entertainment, train ride and everything, it was such a hit last year we didn’t see a need to change much from last year,” said Williams. With another successful year of the Party at the Park Williams is already looking towards next year’s event.

“We’re looking to grow bigger and better each year,” said Williams. “I want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers, without them it couldn’t be done. There’s been a lot of work to get this together, but we will continue to carry this on for years to come.”

Children enjoyed a petting zoo during the event. Inflatables were on site during the party. A train ride was one of the most popular activities. Crowds shuffled in and browsed the various booths at the party.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

