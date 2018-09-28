Under the lights

Green running back Mackie Kingery carries the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Titans.

The Notre Dame Titans hosted the Green Bobcats in Spartan Stadium Friday night.

Wheelersburg wide receiver Makya Matthews (#29) catches a touchdown pass in the first half against the Oak Hill Oaks

Tanner Holden (#2) crosses the goal line in the first half in Wheelersburg’s first half road trip to Oak Hill.”

A Waverly receiver attempts a touchdown reception against the Indians secondary.

Valley quarterback Andrew Shope scrambles against a staunch Waverly Tigers defense.

Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker (#1) carries the ball in the first half against the Coal Grove Hornets.

Tyler McCoy brings down the Hornets rusher in the Trojans OVC road trip to Coal Grove.

Portsmouth West started Josh Berry (#30) at quarterback with starting quarterback Dylan Bradford out with injury

Minford quarterback Kelton Kelley leads the Falcons offense in the first half of their home SOC opener against the Portsmouth West Senators