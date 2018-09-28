Posted on by

Under the lights


Billy Musser | For the Daily Times

Billy Musser | For the Daily Times

Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Robert Jornov| For the Daily Times

Robert Jornov| For the Daily Times

Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

Green running back Mackie Kingery carries the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Titans. Billy Musser | For the Daily Times

The Notre Dame Titans hosted the Green Bobcats in Spartan Stadium Friday night. Billy Musser | For the Daily Times

Wheelersburg wide receiver Makya Matthews (#29) catches a touchdown pass in the first half against the Oak Hill Oaks Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Tanner Holden (#2) crosses the goal line in the first half in Wheelersburg's first half road trip to Oak Hill." Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

A Waverly receiver attempts a touchdown reception against the Indians secondary. Robert Jornov| For the Daily Times

Valley quarterback Andrew Shope scrambles against a staunch Waverly Tigers defense. Robert Jornov| For the Daily Times

Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker (#1) carries the ball in the first half against the Coal Grove Hornets. Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Tyler McCoy brings down the Hornets rusher in the Trojans OVC road trip to Coal Grove. Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Portsmouth West started Josh Berry (#30) at quarterback with starting quarterback Dylan Bradford out with injury Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

Minford quarterback Kelton Kelley leads the Falcons offense in the first half of their home SOC opener against the Portsmouth West Senators Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert