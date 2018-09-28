Under the lights

Green running back Mackie Kingery carries the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Titans.
Billy Musser | For the Daily Times
The Notre Dame Titans hosted the Green Bobcats in Spartan Stadium Friday night.
Billy Musser | For the Daily Times
Wheelersburg wide receiver Makya Matthews (#29) catches a touchdown pass in the first half against the Oak Hill Oaks
Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson
Tanner Holden (#2) crosses the goal line in the first half in Wheelersburg’s first half road trip to Oak Hill.”
Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson
A Waverly receiver attempts a touchdown reception against the Indians secondary.
Robert Jornov| For the Daily Times
Valley quarterback Andrew Shope scrambles against a staunch Waverly Tigers defense.
Robert Jornov| For the Daily Times
Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker (#1) carries the ball in the first half against the Coal Grove Hornets.
Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart
Tyler McCoy brings down the Hornets rusher in the Trojans OVC road trip to Coal Grove.
Photo courtesy of Tim Gearhart
Portsmouth West started Josh Berry (#30) at quarterback with starting quarterback Dylan Bradford out with injury
Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert
Minford quarterback Kelton Kelley leads the Falcons offense in the first half of their home SOC opener against the Portsmouth West Senators
Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert
