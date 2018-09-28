Schools get graded

The Ohio Department of Education has released the School Report Cards showing all local schools have room for improvement.

Each school in Scioto County, plus Sciotoville Community School received grades from the Ohio Department of Education. Each grade fits a category or criteria that is met by the individual school district.

According to the Department of Education: Ohio School Report Cards give your community a clear picture of the progress of your district and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future. The information measures district and school performance in the areas most critical to success in learning. Ohio School Report Cards data shows educators, school administrators and families where their schools are succeeding as well as areas where they need to improve.

Schools and districts report information for the Ohio School Report Cards on specific measures within six broader components. The components are Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers and Prepared for Success. Schools and districts earn letter grades on each of the six components, most of the individual measures and an overall summative rating.

This is the first year that schools have received an overall grade.

Bloom Vernon School District along with Wheelersburg School District received the highest in overall grades, as they scored a B. Green, Minford, Northwest, Valley and West scored a C in overall grade. Clay, New Boston, Portsmouth and Sciotoville scored a D in overall grade.

The overall grade is calculated by using results in the six components: Achievement 20%, Progress 20%, Gap Closing 15%, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers 15%, Graduation Rate 15% and Prepared for Success 15%. Within each component, there are subcategories, you can find these subcategories and a thorough description of the Ohio Report Cards at: reportcard.education.ohio.gov

The following is each school district and their grades on the six components:

Bloom Vernon – Overall Grade-B Achievement-C, Progress-B, Gap Closing-A Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-D, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-C.

Clay – Overall Grade-D Achievement-D, Progress-D, Gap Closing-F Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-F, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-C.

Green – Overall Grade-C Achievement-D, Progress-D, Gap Closing-B Graduation-B, Prepared for Success-D, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-A.

Minford – Overall Grade-C Achievement-D, Progress-F, Gap Closing-C Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-D, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-C.

New Boston – Overall Grade-D Achievement-D, Progress-D, Gap Closing-D Graduation-B, Prepared for Success-F, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-C.

Northwest – Overall Grade-C Achievement-D, Progress-F, Gap Closing-C Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-F, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-B.

Portsmouth – Overall Grade-D Achievement-D, Progress-D, Gap Closing-C Graduation-D, Prepared for Success-F, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-D.

Valley – Overall Grade-C Achievement-D, Progress-C, Gap Closing-A, Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-D, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-C.

West – Overall Grade-C Achievement-D, Progress-B, Gap Closing-B Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-F, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-D.

Wheelersburg – Overall Grade-B Achievement-C, Progress-B, Gap Closing-A Graduation-A, Prepared for Success-D, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-C.

Sciotoville Community Schools – Overall Grade-D Achievement-D, Progress-B, Gap Closing-C Graduation-D, Prepared for Success-F, and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers-NR.

For questions, and full details go to the Ohio Department of Education website.

By Kimberly Jenkins

