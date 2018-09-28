Legion honors Dickey on 100 year anniversary of death

Members of James Dickey American Legion Post 23 in Portsmouth held a night of remembrance Thursday evening for the man in which their post is named.

James Hoop Dickey was killed in action France, Sept. 27, 1918 from a gunshot wound which ripped his left arm from his body, according to reports. Dickey was born in Greenup County Ky., April 19, 1883. He was 35 at the time of his death.

Dickey entered the Military Academy June 11, 1901 and graduated in 1905 as a Second Lieutenant. At the time of his death he had worked his way up the ranks to Lieutenant Colonel.

The Legion hosted the ceremony, opening with the Posting of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance led by 1st Vice Commander Jim Pinson, a prayer by 2 Year Trustee Paul Claxon and the presentation of the Missing Man Table by Dr. Robert Nelson. Keynote speaker was Chaplin Susan Frasher, who gave a biographical sketch of the life of James Dickey.

Following the Keynote address, Nelson performed the playing of taps to commemorate all those who went to war, never to return.

Southern Ohio Correctional Facility corrections officer Lee Adams presented the Legion with a hand painted wooden flag to be displayed. In the center of the flag “Never forget James Dickey 1918-2018.” Adams, who owns Appalachian Rustic Woodwork said he had wanted to do something like this for sometime. After speaking with Jerry Howe, adjutant at the legion and co-worker at the prison, he felt bringing it to the 100 year ceremony was very fitting.

Then the biggest surprise of the evening was Post Commander Beecher Wright presenting Frasher with a plaque renaming the lounge at the legion, the Bartlett Frasher Room. He said Frasher works tirelessly for the legion and it was only fitting that the room be named in her honor. Frasher was very emotional when accepting the honor.

Dr. Robert Nelson plays Taps on the bugle at the American Legion Post 23 Thursday evening. American Legion Post 23 Commander Beecher Wright and Adjutant Jerry Howe stand with a wooden flag, painted by Southern Ohio Correctional Facility Corrections Officer Lee Adams. Adams donated the flag to the legion Thursday during the remembrance of James Dickey.