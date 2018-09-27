Many events taking place this weekend

This weekend as September comes to an end and October takes over, Scioto County will be jam packed with places to be and things to do.

Tonight the last Final Friday Concert of the season will take place beside Patties & Pints from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. The “Blues on Court” event will feature performances by Mikey Mike and the Big Unit, Villa Mure, Creek Don’t Rise, and Sean Carney and The Joint Rockers. Hosted by DJ Drew Carter, the event will also have food and beverage available for purchase.

Kicking off their 2018 season, Terror in the Trees officially opens this Friday in Lucasville. The Haunted Trail opens at 8 p.m. with haunts going on until midnight. Located at 444 Jacob’s Cemetery Road, admission to the trail is $10 with the last ride simulation being $5.

Tomorrow marks Burnside Law’s 2018 Chili Cook Off event, with proceeds once again benefiting the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross and the 2019 Dancing With our Stars- All-Star Revue. Kicking off at 10:30 at the Burnside Law location at 118 Hutchins Street in Portsmouth, the Chilli Cook Off will consist of the cooking competition, as well as , a giant Tail Gate Party where guests will be able to view and cheer on their favorite college football teams throughout the afternoon on big screen TV’s. The event will also feature musical entertainment, as well as a KidsZone with various activities.

The 29th is the date of the Portsmouth Music & Art Festival as well, taking place at Spartan Municiple Stadium from 11 a.m.-11:00 p.m. General Admission is $10, with bands Commerical Television, Crossover, Second Chance, Hollyview, Divided by Hate, and more performing. Concessions, arts and craft sales, and exhibits will also be present. All proceeds go to the American Legion Post 23.

Also taking place on Saturday is New Boston’s 2nd Annual Party at the Park. From noon to 8 p.m. visit Millbrook Park in New Boston and enjoy live musical performances, food, games, inflatables, a petting zoo, and a world class fireworks display to end the evening.

The Holy Trinity Hall’s Annual Pig Roast will also take place on Saturday at their location at State Route 73 and Carey’s Run Pond Creek Road from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting Our Lady of Sorrow’s Holy Trinity Our Lady of Lourdes. Live music, food, cash raffle, split the pot, and Chinese raffle will be on site.

Yet another event being held on Saturday is the Annual South Webster Car & Truck Show Antique Tractor & Craft Show. Vehicle registration takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Trophies awarded to the top 20, and dash plaques awarded to the first 50 entries. The event will take place rain or shine at South Webster High School.

Noble Family Farms 3rd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Weekend on Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday, from 1pm-6pm. Last year’s event was a HUGE success so please help spread the word to make this year’s weekend even bigger. Noble Family Farms is located at 11210 State Route 335 Minford, OH. Public admission for this event is $8 (2yrs and younger FREE) and includes all attractions at the farm as well as shopping with our vendors. Vendors include (*Saturday Only): Suzy’s Sweets, LulaRoe Mantell,*Kissable Lips by Heather (LipSense), She’s Sew Vain, Tarheelbilly Farms, *My Big Sister’s Jewelry Box: Plunder, Jeri’s Magnolia & Vine*Crafts by Kathy, *Star Inc., Blue Moon Sisters Sew, Paparazzi Jewelry, Appalachian Woodworks, Inc, Raney’s Beef Jerky, Save the Day Seasonings, Watts Happening, Mamaw Noble’s Afghans, Scentsy, Misty’s Flowers & Candy Kitchen, *I Sew Stuff, Matilda Jane, *Peonia Rosa Conceptions, Shelby’s Clothing Lounge, Thirty-One, *Needle Creek Designs, *BFF Creations, ColorStreet Nails, Linen World, Wheeler Mountain Jewelry & Crafts, Simple Man, *Trades of Hope, *Usborne Books & More, *DotDot Smile, Aqua Air Solutions, *Lime Life by Akone, Willow & Lace Boutique, Calzed Designs, Beautycounter by Rhy, *Avon, Journey’s Edge Farm, Cool Hollow Design, *Across the Creel Art & Design Studio, *Harvest Time Primitives, Cakes & Co Boutique, Mary Kay, All of Her Creations, *Farmhouse Designs, *Pampered Pup, *Chic & Sassy Creations, *Wash & Whimsy, EBeth EnterPrise’s, *Create the Things Boutique, *The Jewelry Box, *The Vinyl Corner, Mommy and Me Shach, Wink Naturals, *Lisa’s Legacy Candles & Tarts, Damsel in Defense, Bling on a Budget, Hickory knoll Meats, Cupcake CONNection, Name Rings by Kay

Winding down on Sunday, the Fifth Annual Raven Rock Reunion Cruise In will take place at Earl Thomas Conley Park from noon to 5:00 p.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring Raven Rock Drag Strip Memorabilia, current or vintage cruise in or race cars, and family and friends to enjoy music, food concession, split the pot and inflatables..

