Commissioners move to rescind notice

The dispute between New Boston and the county regarding an inmate housing contract has finally come to a resolve. Yesterday, as predicted, the Scioto County Commissioners adopted a resolution rescinding the 90 Day Written Notice that was issued to the village last week. On Wednesday New Boston Village Council met and approved the modified contract after all parties sat down to discuss their issues.

In other matters of business:

Commissioners approved the minutes of September 25, approved requests for fund transfers, payment of moral obligations, and payment of then & now certificates.

Accepted a grant award from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for Access Scioto County as part of the Elderly & Disabled Transit Fare Assistance Program. According to Chair of Commissioners Mike Crabtree the grant amount totaled $5,111.00 for reimbursement for elderly reduced fare.

A letter of support for the Community Action Organization in regards to a Youth Community Activity Center was approved by commissioners. According to Commissioner Cathy Coleman the organization was the only one to show interest in receiving particular grant funds, and the commissioners support their idea of establishing a community activity center for area use and therefore will present them with the required letter of support to apply for funds.

Lastly, commissioners announced that Tamela Moore-Morton had accepted her appointment as the new director of the Department of Job & Family Services effective Monday.

By Ivy Potter

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

