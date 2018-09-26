Fans enter the Daily Times’ photo contest for a chance to win $100

The Daily Times’ Favorite Fan Photo Contest is now open for submissions on our website at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com.

For those fans cheering on their favorite team submit your photo for a chance to win up to $100!

The contest, primarily sponsored by Bristol Village in Waverly, has four different categories to choose from to submit for a chance to win. The photo with the most votes in each category wins $50 and the most voted photo of the contest wins an additional $50.

You can enter your photo by going to our website and clicking on the contest link found along the right rail of the home page. All entries and voting must be done on our website. Submissions end October 5 then voting will continue through Oct. 19 with the winners announced the following week.

The categories for the Fan Photo Contest are:

Craziest Fan Photo, sponsored by Desco Federal Credit Union;

High School Fan Photo, sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center;

Throwback Fan Photo, sponsored by Tim Short Automotive;

NFL/College Fan Photo, sponsored by Shawnee State University.

Each category winner will receive $50, with an overall winner receiving an additional $50 in prize money.