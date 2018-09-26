Commissioners on the path to courthouse restoration

According to the Scioto County Commissioners, the Scioto County Courthouse, built in 1927, is undergoing a series of much needed renovations to completely restore the 4th floor.

One wing, which once functioned as part of the Scioto County Jail, is now being utilized as office space by the county engineer, county auditor, county economic development, and storage for the county prosecutors office after a series of updates were recently completed. According to commissioners re-plastering of walls, new flooring in the hallway area and carpeting in individual offices, among other various construction has completely changed the cosmetic appearance of the 4th floor.

“This was a bombed out shell,” said Bryan Davis on the newly renovated engineer’s office. “They stripped out all the wiring, they stripped everything. It was terrible. But all this has been redone.” As far as the price tag amount, Davis says that thanks to the utilization of Court House employees and local outside labor the updates didn’t break the bank.

“We used in house staff to do all the plaster, total project cost for this hallway was approximately $25, 000,” said Davis. “It’s a lot more professional, and looks a lot nicer now,” said Davis.

The other wing of the Courthouse’s 4th floor served as the main area of both the men and women’s jails and is currently in an extreme state of disrepair. However, according to Chair of Commissioners Mike Crabtree the remaining wing’s current condition is not much worse than the condition of the completed wing prior to renovations. Being exposed to years of water damage and neglect, the large unusable space is expected to take months or even years to completely renovate and at a substantial cost. While the bars and individual cells have been removed the space now exists as a gutted shell. When asked projections for the project cost Crabtree estimates a number in the millions. “Probably a million dollars or more, possibly two million,” said Crabtree. “The problem is we can only complete what we can fit into our budget. One piece at a time is what we’re trying to do to restore the courthouse,” said Crabtree.

“We’re just now heading over here and starting to get quotes on renovations,” said Davis. “This is a real mess. We’ve got some work to do here,” said Davis. Davis stated that the second wing project is set to begin this coming winter. “We’ve got to do something that’s for sure, it’s out of control. This is our next big project,” Davis said. After the project is completed the space will be utilized by various county offices for storage. “It’s going to be functional when we’re done,” Davis said

“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” Davis said referring to the projects being completed one step at a time, little by little, to restore the county courthouse.

Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis, Cathy Coleman and Mike Crabtree look at the 4th floor area of the courthouse which needs serious reconstruction. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Courthouse-1.jpg Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis, Cathy Coleman and Mike Crabtree look at the 4th floor area of the courthouse which needs serious reconstruction. Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis discussing what improvements were completed on the 4th floor of the courthouse. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Courthouse-2.jpg Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis discussing what improvements were completed on the 4th floor of the courthouse.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932