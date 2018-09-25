Commissioners approve modified inmate housing contract

According to the Scioto County Commissioners an agreement has been reached between the Village of New Boston and the Scioto County Sheriff regarding the 2018 Inmate Housing Contract, which caused a stir in the village last week.

During their regularly scheduled meeting last Tuesday, New Boston Council received a 90 Day Written Notice from the commissioners on behalf of the Scioto County Sheriff prohibiting the use of the county jail by the Village of New Boston. New Boston Council members expressed their grievances with the notice and stated that as tax payers they felt entitled to use of the county jail. According to Village Solicitor Justin Blume the terms of the proposed contract originally received were unacceptable.

Commissioners approved the newly modified inmate housing contract between the parties during their meeting on Tuesday.

“We have resolved the issues with the Village of New Boston. There were three minor issues that they had concerns with, there was a meeting yesterday, and the Village of New Boston and the sheriff worked out their differences and we have a copy of the proposed contract as amended,” said Chair of Commissioners Mike Crabtree.

“New Boston Village Council will have a meeting (today) to discuss and hopefully approve the contract,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “But it seems that both parties have come to an agreement on the issues and everything has been resolved. We got everybody to the table, and want to thank the prosecutor’s office for working with the village solicitor to get everybody to the table. It took an hour and now it’s done, hopefully. We will see.”

In other matters of business, commissioners approved the minutes of September 20, approved requests to attend meetings, transfer of funds, appropriation of funds, and miscellaneous reports.

A change order request from the Scioto County Engineer for the 2018 County Highway Improvement Project was approved by commissioners, being decreased by $14,380. A Child Support IV-D Contract between the Department of Job & Family Services and the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney was approved by commissioners in the amount of $216, 658.38 for the CSEA (Child Support Enforcement Agency).

Charles Lawson and Jeff Walburn addressed the board asking for the commissioners to stand against the Waste Disposal site being constructed on the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant at Piketon. Both former workers at the plant, say they have over 5,000 documents showing the dump facility will destroy not only southern Ohio, but follow the Teays River Aquifer all the way to Virginia in years to come.

By Ivy Potter

