Man indicted in shooting

Colin L. Knappenberger, 76, of Wheelersburg has been indicted on felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder charges stemming from a shooting incident that took place July 19. Knappenberger allegedly shot his neighbor in the leg over a lanw mowing dispute.

Scioto County ProsecutorShane Tieman released a total of 20 indictments from the Sept. 21 grand jury. The other indictments include:

James Chauncey Reed, 24, Dayton: possessing criminal tools, three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of possession of heroin.

Roy W. Cook, 46, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Crystal G. Hodge, 38, Portsmouth:

forgery, two counts of identity fraud, obstructing official business.

Christopher Lee Gilley, 37, Otway: burglary.

Desiree Hardra Baker, 28, Otway: burglary.

Roger E. Yeager, 22, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs.

Dennis C. Young, 45, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Duane R. Irvin, 37, Garrison, Ky.,: robbery, theft.

Dawan Ahmad Dixon, 39, Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, vandalism, two counts of domestic violence.

Carl Dillon Patton, JR., 23, Lucasville: breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Tuesday Alexandria Dawn Bostwick, 22, Lucasville: breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Crystal Anne Lamb, 31, Sardinia: grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Millard S. Colley, 47, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Lee Barnett, 31, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Walker, 31, Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Adam Blevins, 37, Franklin Furnace: two counts of burglary.

Charles Sanford, 46, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Daniel, 44,

Beckley, W.Va.,: five counts of vandalism, five counts of tampering with coin machines, five counts of petty theft, five counts of possessing criminal tools.

James Ransom, 44,

Glen Daniel, W.Va.,: five counts of vandalism, five counts of tampering with coin machines, five counts of petty theft,

five counts of possessing criminal tools.

An additional 30 indictments wee returned from the Sept. 14 grand jury:

Jonathon N. Belomy, 43, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin

aggravated possession of drugs possession of heroin.

Richard Benton, 30, Dayton: having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Joseph F. Smith, 28, Dayton: having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Amanda M. Jarrells, 35, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin,

aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Pami Jo Church, 28, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

John R. Stapleton, 41, Ironton: failure to appear.

Chad Lee Warren, 32, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Jeremy S. Belford, 45, Otway: failure to appear.

Ellis W. Fetty, 33, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles D. Johnson, 36, Portsmouth: having weapons while under disability.

Ricky Andrews, 30,Portsmouth: felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary.

Cecillia Vestal, 25, Stout: two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary.

Michael James Mason, 36, Portsmouth: assault.

Penny Kay Loop, 46, Lucasville: theft.

William Lee Hodge, 56,Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Christopher S. Maggard, 41.Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs.

Stacey Justice, 40, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs,

possessing drug abuse instruments.

Georgia Crabtree, 45, unknown: two counts of theft/elderly, theft.

Ta’Vonta Williams-Hicks, 23, Dayton: tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Ma’Qquashia Haley, 21, Dayton: tampering with evidence, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Martin Lee Warren, 54, Lucasville: petty theft, theft, two counts of telecommunications fraud, identity fraud.

Chad Lee Warren, 32, Portsmouth: petty theft, theft, two counts of telecommunications fraud identity fraud.

Brittany S. O’Dell, 22, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dustin Morrison, 30, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Scotty D. Worthington, 31, Portsmouth: grand theft/motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle,possessing a defaced firearm, possessing criminal tools,aggravated trafficking in drugs,

aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody S. Stiltner, 22, Portsmouth: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing a defaced firearm, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon D. Jackson, 23, Sciotoville: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing a defaced firearm, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody S. Stiltner, 22, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nico Cortez Johnson, 24, Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.

Ricco Lamont Maye, 35, Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.