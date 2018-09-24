Council gives Sutherland the nod

A new city manager has been selected to run the City of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Council met on Monday evening with a slight adjustment to the normal schedule. The city manager’s conference which normally follows the regular session preceded the council meeting due to a planned executive session, which was expected to be lengthy.

After an executive session that lasted just minutes shy of an hour, council returned with the nomination of Sam Sutherland and Nathan Burd for the position of City Manager. With a vote of 5-1 with Councilman Jerrold Albrecht in the minority, Sutherland was announced as the new city manager for Portsmouth pending the finalization of the contractual agreement. In his city managers report, Sutherland thanked Council for the confidence they had in him to carry out the position of city manager. “I appreciate the union showing their support for me tonight, and I thank the council members for having confidence in me. I hope we can continue to work together on behalf of the city,”said Sutherland.

In the routine legislative portion of the evening, Council voted to add two resolutions to the agenda. One resolution naming the city of Portsmouth appointee to the district 15 committee, and another authorizing the acting city manager to enter into a cooperation agreement to submit an application to be Ohio Public Works Commission for the 2019 Scioto County/Township Highway Improvement project. Both resolutions were adopted, and both ordinances receiving third readings were passed by Council.

The remaining ordinances, one amending the section 549.08 of the codified ordinances and another authorizing the appropriation of $53,323 to expend funds for CDBG activities received a second reading, while an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $47,795.91 to fire department line due to unforeseen circumstances received a first reading.

