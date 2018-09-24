Two injured in separate accidents

A single car crash on State Route 73 sent one juvenile to the hospital on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m. a female juvenile, according to State Highway Patrol, struck a guard rail and flipped her vehicle multiple times.

“It was a 2007 Pontiac G6, white in color,” said Trooper Spriggs. “The driver was heading west bound on US 73, and failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the left side of the roadway, striking a guard rail. After the driver struck the guardrail the vehicle became airborne and flipped multiple times.”

According to a witness, the driver was trapped in the car for an hour before the jaws of life were used to remove her from the vehicle, and the property owner who was the first on scene held the juvenile’s hand until first responders made it on scene. According to Troopers, the juvenile was transported to SOMC by Squad 2, and from there was transported by ambulance to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Troopers stated the juvenile was from Michigan, and listed wet roads as a contributing factor in the accident.

The condition of the driver and severity of injuries sustained is unknown at this time.

In a separate accident Monday afternoon, a woman was trapped in her vehicle after she apparently lost control and struck a utility pole.

The crash occurred on Rhodes Ave., Near the Boston Commons Apartment complex. The vehicle she was driving came to rest on the apartment complex property.

According to New Boston Police Chief Steve Goins at the scene, the driver was trapped in her vehicle and was being extracted by the Jaws of Life. He said it appeared like she had some broken bones. Goins at that time, had no other information on the female driver.

He did say a witness told him she was traveling east on Rhodes Ave. in the left lane and made an attempt to change lanes running off the right side of the roadway striking a sign, then continuing on striking a utility pole.

According to Goins, it appeared speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

A Michigan juvenile was injured in a crash on US 73 just after 6 p.m. Sunday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Wreck2_ne2018924151653887.jpg A Michigan juvenile was injured in a crash on US 73 just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Submitted photo https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Crash2_ne2018924153844179.jpg By Mark Richard/Daily Times