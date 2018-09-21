Posted on by

Under the lights


Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker carries the ball in the first half of the Trojans matchup against Gallia Academy.

Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker carries the ball in the first half of the Trojans matchup against Gallia Academy.


Robert Jornov | For the Daily Times

Portsmouth defenders crowd Gallia Academy’s quarterback in Friday night’s contest at Trojan Coliseum.


Robert Jornov | For the Daily Times

Running back Garrett Hurd tries to find open field in the first half home contest against the Raceland Rams.


Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

West senior quarterback Dylan Bradford looks for an open receiver in the Senators home game against the Raceland Rams.


Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

Makya Matthews found the end zone on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trent Salyers in Friday night’s game against Jackson


Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Tanner Holden (#2) finds the endzone on a 67 yard interception return for a touchdown at Ed Miller Stadium Friday night


Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Valley senior Tanner Cunningham takes an interception in for a Valley touchdown in the first half of the Indians contest with Fairview (Ky).


Ali Keaton | For the Daily Times

Valley senior Tanner Spradlin sheds a Fairview tackler in Friday night’s game.


Ali Keaton | For the Daily Times

Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker carries the ball in the first half of the Trojans matchup against Gallia Academy.

Portsmouth defenders crowd Gallia Academy’s quarterback in Friday night’s contest at Trojan Coliseum.

Running back Garrett Hurd tries to find open field in the first half home contest against the Raceland Rams.

West senior quarterback Dylan Bradford looks for an open receiver in the Senators home game against the Raceland Rams.

Makya Matthews found the end zone on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trent Salyers in Friday night’s game against Jackson

Tanner Holden (#2) finds the endzone on a 67 yard interception return for a touchdown at Ed Miller Stadium Friday night

Valley senior Tanner Cunningham takes an interception in for a Valley touchdown in the first half of the Indians contest with Fairview (Ky).

Valley senior Tanner Spradlin sheds a Fairview tackler in Friday night’s game.

Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker carries the ball in the first half of the Trojans matchup against Gallia Academy.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_PORTS1-2-_ne2018921201929307.jpgPortsmouth running back Talyn Parker carries the ball in the first half of the Trojans matchup against Gallia Academy. Robert Jornov | For the Daily Times

Portsmouth defenders crowd Gallia Academy’s quarterback in Friday night’s contest at Trojan Coliseum.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_PORTS2-1-_ne2018921201932827.jpgPortsmouth defenders crowd Gallia Academy’s quarterback in Friday night’s contest at Trojan Coliseum. Robert Jornov | For the Daily Times

Running back Garrett Hurd tries to find open field in the first half home contest against the Raceland Rams.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_WEST22_ne2018921202125192.jpgRunning back Garrett Hurd tries to find open field in the first half home contest against the Raceland Rams. Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

West senior quarterback Dylan Bradford looks for an open receiver in the Senators home game against the Raceland Rams.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_WEST11_ne2018921202422175.jpgWest senior quarterback Dylan Bradford looks for an open receiver in the Senators home game against the Raceland Rams. Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

Makya Matthews found the end zone on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trent Salyers in Friday night’s game against Jackson
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_BURGFB2_ne2018921203543958.jpgMakya Matthews found the end zone on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trent Salyers in Friday night’s game against Jackson Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Tanner Holden (#2) finds the endzone on a 67 yard interception return for a touchdown at Ed Miller Stadium Friday night
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_BURGFB1_ne2018921203724732.jpgTanner Holden (#2) finds the endzone on a 67 yard interception return for a touchdown at Ed Miller Stadium Friday night Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Valley senior Tanner Cunningham takes an interception in for a Valley touchdown in the first half of the Indians contest with Fairview (Ky).
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Tanner-Cunningham_ne2018921203844720.jpgValley senior Tanner Cunningham takes an interception in for a Valley touchdown in the first half of the Indians contest with Fairview (Ky). Ali Keaton | For the Daily Times

Valley senior Tanner Spradlin sheds a Fairview tackler in Friday night’s game.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Tanner-Spradlin-2_ne2018921203848405.jpgValley senior Tanner Spradlin sheds a Fairview tackler in Friday night’s game. Ali Keaton | For the Daily Times