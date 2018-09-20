Fire claims little league structure

A fire on Wednesday evening claimed a Spartan Municipal Stadium concession stand utilized by Portsmouth Little League. According to Portsmouth Little League President Bob Waughtel, he received a call Wednesday evening stating the concession stand had caught fire. Waughtel said a volunteer had cut the grass in preparation for an upcoming tournament and cancer benefit, and when refilling the gas in the mower the engine was too hot and erupted into flames taking the concession stand along with it. Waughtel says when he arrived on the scene he learned the volunteer did not sustain any injuries, but was shaken by the incident.

According to Waughtel, the roof and trusses of the building are completely gone, and while some walls may be salvageable, the water and smoke damaged sustained was significant. According to Waughtel, inside the concession stand were three fillled five gallon gas cans which contributed to the building being engulfed. Along with the actual structure being damaged, the concession stand contained Pepsi fridges, a hot dog roller, cheese machine and a PA system, among other related equipment.

While the Little League Board will meet in the upcoming days, donations for assisting in the rebuild efforts can be sent to the treasurer, Amanda Chabot at 2334 Grandview Av., Portsmouth and volunteers interested in assisting can contact the Portsmouth Little League. While Portsmouth Little League assesses the dollar amounts for damages done, Waughtel says they will do their best to regroup and move forward from this set back.

A storage shed and concession stand caught fire Wednesday evening at Spartan Municipal Stadium.The facility was used for Portsmouth Little League. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_ballpark-fire.jpg A storage shed and concession stand caught fire Wednesday evening at Spartan Municipal Stadium.The facility was used for Portsmouth Little League.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com