Green Local Schools to be on the November ballot

The photograph of the first graduating class at Green Local High School is still hanging up in the school, but that was the class of 1972. It was also years before the internet was even invented. The Green Local School District is primed and geared up to hopefully get the opportunity to build a new school.

The Green Local School District is ready to start a new chapter in their community’s story. The Bobcats have been given an incredible opportunity to go to the ballot on November 6th with a bond issue for the construction of a new Preschool-Grade 12 academic facility and several other athletic/extracurricular complex improvements. This opportunity comes at the perfect time as they are facing the need for costly improvements to current facilities in the near future.

Without new facilities the district would have to go to the taxpayers in the form of a levy to fund the costs of repair/replacement. Those independent costs would be more expensive than the district’s shared cost for new buildings. According to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission assessment of current buildings, recommendations include; but are not limited to, basic functions and efficiency of the buildings, such as: HVAC for Green Elementary and High School, district-wide increased electrical capacity to support a growing use of technology as an instructional resource, upgrades to the sewage system, window replacement, and roofing improvements.

According to Superintendent Jodi Armstrong, “New buildings give us the opportunity to work with community stakeholders and experts in the field to design safe, creative, engaging, and efficient learning spaces with today’s safety and educational priorities at the forefront. Our kiddos are absolutely worth it.”

As a result, the new building and campus layout will include safety upgrades to help prevent and/or isolate major incidents, a traffic pattern that separates buses and parent/student drivers, a storm shelter for intense weather events, the opportunity for all students to be served in the main complex (as opposed to current students being served in a separate modular building), and playgrounds situated away from the main roads. Classrooms and learning spaces will have flexible design to support individual tutoring, small group projects, traditional classroom instruction, and large group activities. Those multi-functional areas create an environment conducive to students’ individual learning styles and 21st Century collaborative spirit.

The focus of this project is serving the growing and changing needs of the district’s children and community however, for those focused on the financial impact, this is a shared cost with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. State/Local share is 71% state and 29% local. In other words, the State of Ohio will pay 71% of the allowable cost of the build, while taxpayers will work together for the remaining 29%. This is the best shared cost scenario the District has had in recent memory. The most recent Emergency Operating Levy has expired. As a result, the bond issue will not be assessed at the same time as another school levy. Residents of the Green Local School District are able to check their own taxes on the Scioto County Auditor’s website at www.sciotocountyauditor.org.

According to Armstrong, “If you have a relationship with the Green Local School District, you know that the school is the heart of the community. This is where we celebrate our individual experiences and collective history. This project will serve as a legacy for us to come together as a Bobcat Family and support future generations with 21st Century educational facilities that meet the demands of today’s academic rigors, workforce development, social-emotional needs, and extra-curricular opportunities.”

District residents are welcome and invited to attend any in a series of informational meetings to hear specific financial calculations, determine what your taxes will be when the bond issue passes, and see what new facilities can do for the children and community. The next opportunity is a Community Informational Meeting in the High School Cafeteria on September 25th at 6:00 PM.

To give perspective of how old the Green Local Schools are and what technology was even in existence when they first opened in 1972, HBO launched in US as the first subscription cable service, digital watches were introduced, the first scientific hand-held calculator was introduced, and Atari kicked off the first generation of video games with the release of PONG, the first game to achieve commercial success. These things alone, are an example of why Green is in great need for a new school.

