Two struck by vehicle in Sciotoville

An accident that occurred Monday evening on U.S 52 near Sciotoville sent two pedestrians to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle.

Information as of press time Tuesday was still sketchy, but according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch, two individuals were struck by a pickup truck Monday evening at approximately 9:27 p.m., just east of the Center Street exit near milepost 27. The two individuals struck by the truck were taken to SOMC to be treated for their injuries, which were reported as non-life threatening.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932