Commissioners assist in paving projects

On Tuesday, the Scioto County Commissioners passed legislation to pave the way for county road maintenance.

A resolution authorizing Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) State Capital Improvement/Local Transportation Improvement Program and to execute contracts as required was adopted by the commissioners, along with a resolution authorizing the Scioto County Commissioners to contribute matching funds to the Scioto County Engineer regarding the OPWC Grant.

“It’s [OPWC Grant] a grant to help with the highway paving, the annual highway paving improvements. LeBrun normally tries to pave about 10 miles of highway with hot mix each year,” said Chair of Scioto County Commissioners Mike Crabtree. “His funding stream has been diminishing, so if we provide matching funds he gets about twice that much in State Funding. To get the 10 mile highway goal up to par we agreed to give him some matching funds he can use to leverage state funding so the entire 10 miles can be paved each year,” said Crabtree.

“That’s part of a formula. Mr. LeBrun came in the other day and did a really good break down for us, and I really appreciate that, on how many highway miles is actually paved in the county. We have 410 miles of county roads, of which 150 miles are paved. You try to get 15 years out of a highway when you pave it, if you do the math there’s 10 miles a year, that’s what he’s trying to achieve. With the loss of revenue as Mike mentioned, you can easily get off track if you aren’t able to get the funding to get it done.”

Commissioners estimated it costs approximately $80,000-$90,000 per mile for hot mix paving. “This is something everyone could really consider, you hear people say all the time they are going out of town to buy gas, but where you buy gas is important. A lot of people think the county engineer gets his funding from us [county commissioners], but it really comes from gas tax, and things like that, motor vehicle tax,” Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis said. “It’s something to consider when people are going to places like Lloyd, KY to get gas, or places like that, it doesn’t help us pave. What has happened is the cost of paving has gone up dramatically, while the funding from motor vehicle tax has remained stagnant.”

Davis also mentioned electric and efficiency vehicles, however economically beneficial, also have a negative impact on funding.

Commissioners agreed that supporting paving projects is essential and that upkeep of county roads is a top priority.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

