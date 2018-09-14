Northwest to expand athletic facilities

The Northwest Local School Board of Education held a special meeting on September 7, to approve a resolution for the purpose of construction, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities.

The resolution was passed and the Northwest School District is looking forward to the plans laid out by the Superintendent and the school board.

Superintendent, Todd Jenkins, said the plans for the athletic set-up is “A new Field House and within that field house would be football, varsity football locker rooms, football coach’s offices, training room, a weight room and then a boys and girls’ locker room for track and soccer, which will be shared as their seasons are different, and a coach’s office for that group.”

Jenkins went further to say, “we will also have a multi-purpose room which will have flooring, for rainy days or winter months. And, it will have two batting cages on top of that. We will be tearing down the old concession stand and will be building on the opposite side of the stadium right here, where the entrance is, we’re gonna put in a new concession, public restrooms, and a ticket booth.”

They will also be building visitor bleachers, as they have none at this time. Jenkins said there will be a new press box and then the possibility of turf on the football field. He talked about the press box and it being dated back in probably the early 1980’s.

Jenkins says the money has been approved and that everything is good to go. “I’m very excited, the intent is to have it up and going for the 2019-20 school year, which is next year. We plan to start as soon as this season is finished and by next season, we’ll be able to play soccer and football games.”

Jason Taylor, Northwest school board Vice President, said there was no one in attendance at the meeting who had any thing to say negative about the plans the board passed. For the athletic complex and plans, he said that it is all to give the athletic facilities a much needed face-lift, and along with that, building new structures. Taylor says, “The overall plan is turfing our field, building a new field house, indoor practice facility and the bleachers on the visitor’s side,” Taylor said. “The bleachers should be able to hold approximately 600 people.” When asked if the board was pleased, he said, “Absolutely, yes we are excited.”

Taylor continued, “What we are planning for with the indoor facility, it will be used by multiple groups, football, soccer, cheerleading will be able to go in there and use the area, the marching band could go inside and use the area, if it’s raining. It would be for any group that could possibly need to use it.”

The changes planned by the Northwest Local School District, will give the Mohawks something wonderful to use themselves for many years to come and for athletics and patrons throughout the area to visit and share in what Northwest has accomplished.

Plans for the concession stand, restrooms, batting cages, plus visitor bleachers https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_rsz_northwestathleticproject-5_image.jpg Plans for the concession stand, restrooms, batting cages, plus visitor bleachers The first floor plans for the Northwest Athletic Complex https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_rsz_northwestathleticproject_image.jpg The first floor plans for the Northwest Athletic Complex Ticket booth, big concession stand and restrooms https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_rsz_northwestathleticproject-4_image.jpg Ticket booth, big concession stand and restrooms

