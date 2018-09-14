SSU president resigns

Shawnee State University President Rick S. Kurtz has resigned effective immediately.

Word came Friday from the school in a press release stating the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of President Rick S. Kurtz during a special board meeting on Friday.

Kurtz was appointed the sixth president of Shawnee State University July 1, 2015.

During the same meeting, the board appointed Dr. Jeffrey Bauer, SSU Provost, as Interim President, effective immediately.

“Shawnee State offers high-quality academic programs including its nationally-ranked game design degrees and unique plastics engineering technology program,” SSU Board Chairperson Francesca Hartop, said. “The faculty and staff are making a difference in the lives of thousands in Ohio and beyond. Shawnee State students and alumni are making their mark on nearly every industry in our region. The trustees are committed to Shawnee State’s continued success and growth. We are working with leaders on campus to take bold and immediate steps to strengthen the institution for generations to come.”

Dr. Bauer has served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State for three years. Over his 30-year career at Shawnee State University, he has held many leadership positions including Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Interim Dean for Research and Community Development, Interim Associate Provost and Chair of the Department of Natural Sciences. He became the first full-time faculty member in Geology at SSU in 1987.

The reason why Kurtz resigned abruptly is yet to be known. A call to the University’s Office of Communications for reason of resignation went unanswered as of press time.

