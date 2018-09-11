Grand jury hands down indictments

The man who police chased through southern Ohio and was finally apprehended in Portsmouth has been indicted on several charges.
Carlos J. Hernandez, 31, of Ecorse, Mi., was indicted on 2 counts of endangering children, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, defacing identification marks of a firearm.
Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, announced, along with Hernandez, a list of other indictments including:
Joseph W. Sears, 34, Portsmouth: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Patricia K. Barrett, 41, Lucasville: failure to appear.
Brandon C. Brickey, 43, West Portsmouth: 2 Counts of Failure to Appear.
Martin Lee Warren, 54, Piketon: 3 counts of failure to appear.
Jessica D. Sammons, 40, Ashland, Ky: failure to appear.
Clyde C. Ash, 48, New Boston: 2 counts of failure to appear.
Ginger L. Riffe, 45, Portsmouth: failure to appear.
Stuart Adams, 54, Portsmouth: possession of cocaine,
illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ty W. Arrowood, 19, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Karelynn E. Keyes, 25, Lucasville: having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine,
possession of cocaine. Marcus Abernathy, 38, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs,
possession of cocaine.
Derrick Pernell, 36, Portsmouth: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing a defaced firearm.
William Lee Hodge, 56, McDermott: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.
Lacey Dawn Craft, 32, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Joelle N. Knapper, 38, Columbus: possession of cocaine.
Michael W. Osborne, 41, Leesburg: aggravated possession of drugs.
Chasity Dawn Knauff, 41, Manchester: aggravated possession of drugs.
Jon F. Richards, 30, Otway: failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Kayla Jane Tuel, 24, Lucasville: theft.
Rondye L. Brown, 50, Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle.
William K. McGraw, 21, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.
Robert P. Morris, 48,Portsmouth: falsification, aggravated possession of drugs.
Joseph A. Coe, 52, Wheelersburg: unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.
Wyshawn Demon O’Berry, 26, Dayton: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Rickey Joe Riley, 61, Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.