Interviews complete, no word yet on new City Manager

On Monday evening Portsmouth City Council gathered for a regular session meeting after conducting the remaining two Interviews for the open City Manager position earlier in the day.

Sam Sutherland, who has been serving the City of Portsmouth as interim city manager, Portsmouth Police Cheif Robert Ware, and Nathan Burd of Michigan were named late last month as the top three applicants for the position, and with all three interviews completed it is in the hands of council to make the final decision on who will officially be appointed to the position previously occupied by Derrek Allen.

Tending to the legislative portion of the meeting’s agenda, council votes resulted in two passed ordinances, two ordinances receiving a second reading, two ordinances receiving a first reading, and three passed resolutions.

The ordinance amending section 549.08 Discharging firearms and other weapons of the codified ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, which would allow Shawnee State University to establish an archery program , received a first reading from council after some brief discussion between council members and the city solicitor. Of those resolutions, one was a commitment to allow the conversion of Weghorst Park into a skate park under The Portsmouth Skatepark Project in consultation with Spohn Ranch.

Following legislation, council elected to enter into an executive session to discuss personnel matters, while also discussing potential litigation with City Solicitor John Haas.

After returning from a lengthy executive session, council dove into miscellaneous business and reports, with no further discussion of the search for city manager.

According to City Clerk Diana Ratliff, it is expected that council will announce its decision for city manager at its next meeting.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932