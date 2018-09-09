Portsmouth Elementary receives Century 21 Grant

The Portsmouth City Elementary Schools recently received good news, that they had received The Century 21 Grant.

According to Portsmouth Elementary Principal Beth Born, they have had the grant before and she thought it had been for the past ten years. Even though they have had the Grant, it is a highly competitive Grant. She says six schools from this area had applied for the Grant and only two received it. The schools that received it this time was Portsmouth and South Webster. When you receive the Grant, it runs for five years and then you have to reapply at that time. This Grant was applied for and partnered with Shawnee State University. “We wrote it as a team, we had input, we kind of told them our visions and how we wanted to run the program and then they actually submitted it.”

Born said they have about 21 teachers who signed up to work with the students. “We are kind of doing it a little bit differently this year, we are doing it in the morning, versus after school. They are still going to do an after school component, but that is to be an enrichment program. This is our first time trying it this way.”

“Our thought is to kind of front-load all the information to our students, whatever they are going to be working on that day, to give a little advantage in a way, so they will be introduced to it already, or something they are already working on in class.”

Born continued, “We will have different people doing the enrichment, actually we are going to partner with community, like the OSU extension centers to come in and teach a cooking class and other things like that, so we are going to partner with community people who are willing to come in and give their time and help enrich their lives and teach them skills like that.”

Born will be the site coordinator for the Century 21 Learning Center. Kristi Toppins, the Principal of the East Portsmouth Elementary, will work there, with their people. The program, Born said, is to be run every day. The program will start at the elementary schools on October 18th and will run through April.

The Century 21 Learning Program Description on their website states: This program supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. The program helps students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

The Century Community Learning Center grants can be used for a variety of activities however, each eligible entity that receives an award from the state, may use the funds to carry out a broad array of before- and after-school activities to advance student achievement. Some of these activities can include: Remedial education activities and academic enrichment learning programs, including those which provide additional assistance to students to allow the students to improve their academic achievement; Mathematics and science education activities; and Arts and music education activities and other such activities, which can be found on the Century 21 Grant Website.

The students at both Portsmouth Elementary schools will have an opportunity to help them with their work or others will have the opportunity to get enrichment in various things with programs or people in the community.

