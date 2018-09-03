2018 Riverdays Parade

Wheelersburg Softball Little League World Champs
Miss Notre Dame Madison Isaac with “Disco” themed float.
Noble Family Farms parade float
Miss South Webster Baylee Martin and “Reggae” themed float.
Miss Portsmouth Savanna Spence with “Motown” themed float.
Shrine Clowns of Cincinatti
Wheelersburg Softball Little League World Champs
Miss Notre Dame Madison Isaac with “Disco” themed float.
Noble Family Farms parade float
Miss South Webster Baylee Martin and “Reggae” themed float.
Miss Portsmouth Savanna Spence with “Motown” themed float.
Shrine Clowns of Cincinatti